Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enbridge by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 360,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Enbridge by 11.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 65,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

