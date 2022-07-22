Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $973,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $98.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

