Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,080,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,080,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.