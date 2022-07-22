Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Antares Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.