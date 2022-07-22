Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,376 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.