Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
DFIP stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.
