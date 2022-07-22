First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 7,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.