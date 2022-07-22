First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Kade Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kade Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

