First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of FR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,656. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

