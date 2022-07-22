First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.41.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
FM stock opened at C$19.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
