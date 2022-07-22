First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCAL opened at $49.02 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.18% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

