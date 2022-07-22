First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

FDEU stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $177,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

