First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Stock Position Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 443.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

FEMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 45,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,640. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

