First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

