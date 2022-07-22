First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,463 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter.

