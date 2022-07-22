First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.86 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

