First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.25 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

