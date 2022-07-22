First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.