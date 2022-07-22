First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 29th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $56.86.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $429,000.

