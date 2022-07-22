First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $10,714,000.

