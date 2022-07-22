First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 55,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 118,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRI. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,589,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 99,160 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 899,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 53,140 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

