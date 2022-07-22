First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.94 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.