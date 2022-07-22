Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Decreased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,690 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 6.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $46,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,055,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $100.54. 45,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

