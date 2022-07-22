Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $1,000,700.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $835,133.26.

On Thursday, May 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $171,371.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00.

Five9 Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of FIVN traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.37. 1,026,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 254.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

