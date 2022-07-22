Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

