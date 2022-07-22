Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,500 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 957.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

