Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,676,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 455,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 277,513 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 226,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 459,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 226,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.