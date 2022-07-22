Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,380,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

