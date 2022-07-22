FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

