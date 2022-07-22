Float Protocol Market Cap Reaches $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Float Protocol has a market cap of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can currently be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol.

Buying and Selling Float Protocol

