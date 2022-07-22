Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 17,300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $28.49 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.