Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FOR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

FOR stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

