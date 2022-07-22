Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FOR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
Forestar Group Stock Down 1.4 %
FOR stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.