Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 34,139 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,213. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

