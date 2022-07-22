Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 49,913 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $53,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $242.63. 2,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

