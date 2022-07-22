Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,475. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

