Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

