Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.89.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

