Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 207,430 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ciena worth $64,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,356. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

