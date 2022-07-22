Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

