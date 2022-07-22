Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 668 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $219.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.