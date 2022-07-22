Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 690,154 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 690,154 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $39.83. 449,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,278,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.