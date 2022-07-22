Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 101,931 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,931 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.53% of Smartsheet worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $33.49 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $587,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.