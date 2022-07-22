Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

