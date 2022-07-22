Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

INTC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 558,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,088,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

