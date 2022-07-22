Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 57,741 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.24% of Webster Financial worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.