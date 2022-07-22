Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 77,905 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,905 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.38% of Americold Realty Trust worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 154,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

