Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 468,643 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.44.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 35.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

