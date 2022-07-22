Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 114,598 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,598 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $93.68 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

