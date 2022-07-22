Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 15,610 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

