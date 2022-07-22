Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 18,188 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $31,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

